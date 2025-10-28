Justin B. from Eindhoven founded the terrorist network No Lives Matter. The public prosecutor said this on Tuesday at the start of the first public hearing in the case. “Other people turned it into a group, and that’s how he became the unelected leader.”

The Eindhoven resident was allegedly the kingpin of a sadistic online network that incited people to extreme violence and self-harm. According to the Public Prosecution Service, B. glorified terrorists and execution videos. His lawyer says that others actually made matters worse. “He lit a fire, which others turned into a forest fire.” Justin B. was arrested on July 29th by a SWAT team in the Bennekel neighbourhood of Eindhoven on suspicion of terrorism. After three months in pretrial detention, a first public hearing always follows, which Omroep Brabant attended.

Courtroom 35 of the Rotterdam court is full on this Tuesday morning. The room is specifically designed for all kinds of terrorism cases. This also applies to Justin B. from Eindhoven. Last week, he celebrated his 25th birthday in the Terrorist Unit of Vught Prison. Black

He enters the room dressed in black and has a thin moustache. He also has tattoos on both hands. Circulating photos reportedly show “Cxprse” and words from Psalm 144 on his left wrist.

The prosecutor summarises the charges: Committing crimes with terrorist intent, together with others, for five years. Committing and provoking violence. Forcing others to act under threat of violence, such as sextortion and animal cruelty. All under the banner of No Lives Matter (NLM).

Body

“NLM is group within the Com network. It’s involved in sextortion, child pornography, doxing, hacking, swatting, gore, vandalism, drugs, arson, school shootings, and terrorism. Victims are forced to cut their own bodies,” the officer explains.

He quotes their online slogan: ‘NLM idolises death, exalting it with a godlike essence that carries out the purification of all mankind through the nightmare of endless attacks.’

Graffiti

According to the officer, it can start with graffiti and vandalism and escalate. “The more serious the violence, the more status it yields within the group. NLM published various manuals, such as a terror guide.”

Justin B has been interrogated. He is fully cooperating, the prosecutor says. “The suspect stated that he founded NLM. Other people turned it into a group, and that’s how he became the unelected leader.”

Corpse

Justin B. confessed to operating online under the name Cxrpse, or Corpse. According to the prosecutor, he encouraged victims to carve that name into their bodies.

Justin doctored a photo of Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik and pasted his own face onto it. Research shows he glorifies attackers, including the man who murdered over 50 people in Christchurch in 2019. “We need more people like him,” Justin chatted.

And he sent a video of someone being shot in the head. “I really want to do that to someone’s head. Brain around my shoes, everything.”

The prosecutor stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the identities of the victims and witnesses are still being sought.

Anger

His lawyer did not request his release. “One of the questions that need to be answered is whether NLM was indeed a terrorist organidation. Not every young person who behaves violently online is a terrorist.” The lawyer emphasised that Justin is not suspected of founding NLM.

“It’s true that he used the name Corpse, his dark alter ego. That gave him status there. It gave him a chance to channel his anger. Feeling unheard was something he struggled with”, the lawyer said.

“He denies inciting young people to violence or child abuse. Others used his name, too. They copied his name. He left the group in 2021 and 2022. He asked in 2024 how NLM was doing. Manuals on murder and bomb-making don’t sound familiar to him.”

Fire

It’s clear to the lawyer that others are continuing to work on NLM. “He started a fire, which others turned into a forest fire.”

The lawyer added that Justin wants perspective. “He converted to Christianity months before his arrest. But problems are piling up. He’s quit drugs. He wants to pursue an education.”

After half an hour, the hearing was over. Justin said nothing. He waved to the glass-enclosed public gallery and blew a kiss to someone there.

The trial will continue in three months.

Source:Studio040