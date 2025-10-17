IamExpat fair Eindhoven on Nov 8

IamExpat Fair is coming to Eindhoven for the very first time on November 8, 2025. Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats, this one-day event is designed to connect, inform, and support the expat community in the Netherlands.

The IamExpat Fair is an opportunity for internationals to find everything they need, in one location, on one day. Visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from

career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. The IamExpat Fair will take place in Eindhoven’s striking art-deco Klokgebouw. Located in Strijp-S, the Klokgebouw was completed in 1928 and originally served as a factory to produce philite for Philips.

During the IamExpat Fair, the impressive and industrial halls of the Klokgebouw will be

transformed into a haven of information for internationals of all stripes. For those truly wanting to make the most of the Fair, we offer a series of workshops on the topics that matter most to internationals, presented by experts in their fields.

Whether you want to connect with local recruiters, sign up for a Dutch course, learn how

to buy a house, or pick up a few freebies, the IamExpat Fair promises to be a fun and

informative day for all. The IamExpat Fair will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, and the first 2000 visitors get a free stylish tote bag, so plan to get down there early on November 8.

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: Klokgebouw, Eindhoven

Register here.