Hundreds of mountain bikers cycle against ALS

Hundreds of mountain bikers got on their bikes in Eindhoven on Saturday evening to complete a 35-kilometre ride. Not for fun, but to raise money for the fight against the muscle disease ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). “when you’ve been cycling, you might have sore muscles the next day, but that will pass. With ALS, it gets worse every day,” says organiser Driek Verdonk.

This is the eighth time that the cycle tour called “ALS het licht uit gaat” (When the lights go out) has been held. It is a tour that does not only pass through beautiful countryside. The route took participants through a cowshed, a care facility and past a water treatment plant.

Paralysed

It wasn’t just avid mountain bikers who turned up at the start line at Bokt sports park in Woensel. Cor Derijck was also there to cheer on the participants. In 2021, he was diagnosed with a muscle disease. He is now wheelchair-bound. “My legs and arms are paralysed. Last year, I was still able to wave my arms to the beat of the music. Now I move my head to the beat”, he says, full of emotion.

Approximately 1,500 people in the Netherlands suffer from ALS. According to the initiator of the cycle tour, the fact that this is such a small group has terrible consequences for those affected. “The industry is more interested in finding cures for diseases that affect large numbers of patients. That’s why I think it’s important to draw attention to a group that receives less attention”.

The money raised will go towards research into a cure for ALS. It is not yet known how much has been raised this year. In previous years, around 10,000 euros was raised each time. “I hope we can help a little with this”, adds cyclist Wijnand.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya