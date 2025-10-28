Hockey friends commemorate deceased Guusje

Tears, memories and limoncello. Nearly a year after the accident in which 16-year-old Guusje lost her life, the Evangelical Broadcasting Company has released a video portrait in which her hockey friends pay an open-hearted tribute.

The fatal accident on Leenderweg on Monday afternoon, 4 November 2024. Even those who didn’t know Guusje got goosebumps. You could feel the impact echo throughout the whole city. Being able to see up close who that 16-year-old girl was and how much her death affected those around her makes the event even more moving in retrospect.

Endearing

The episode of the EO programme ‘Friends after Life’ begins with a recording in which the girls from Guusje’s hockey team speak directly to her. “Hey Guus, today we’re making a video especially for you. We hope you like it.” Then Guusje herself appears, laughing, dancing, and endearing.

With the team, presenter Joram Kaat visits places in Eindhoven that remind them of Guusje: the hockey club Oranje-Rood, Domus Dela, Stratumseind, and the accident site on Leenderweg.

There is still that strange traffic situation where both car traffic and cyclists get a green light. The refuge island that turned into a sea of flowers last year is now just an ordinary refuge island again. Some girls stand there with tearful eyes watching, but nothing remains unspoken. Did Guusje feel pain? “People did hear her scream. After that, it suddenly went silent.”

Kind of party

Guusje loved limoncello. That had to be in the film too, thought the hockey team. A clip flashes by in which Guusje herself takes a slightly too large sip from a bottle. The friends also drink a shot of the sweet lemon drink when they stand with the presenter in front of Domus Dela, the church where Guusje’s farewell took place.

There are also images of the funeral. An oval coffin with a hockey stick and roses. Bright pink light inside the Domus Dela church. Artist Joël Borelli singing her name. And afterwards, DJ LaFuente played party music. Even presenter Joram Kaat is surprised by that, who, by now, must have seen quite a few funerals of young people. “It was just really a kind of party or something. Very strange to say, but that’s what her parents wanted,” says friend Pippa. “Because Guusje was in the prime of her life, they also wanted us to enjoy it.”

The creators of the EO programme – which also includes material from Studio040 – have stated that everything was recorded in close consultation with Guusje’s parents. The video had been viewed more than 20,000 times just a few hours after it was posted online.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh