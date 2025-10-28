High tea on the border: mayors chat about merger

In two years, Best and Oirschot will form one municipality. This was reason enough for Studio040 to invite the two mayors for a high tea, right on the border between the two villages. What is the chemistry actually like between Rianne Donders and Judith Keijzers?

“We sometimes see each other every day.”

Coincidentally, the working lives of both mayors began in Best, and not in public administration. “My first job was at a tax consultancy firm in Best,” says Oirschot’s mayor Judith Keijzers. “I was nineteen and worked temporarily at an estate agency in Best because, at that time, there was a surplus of kindergarten teachers. That ‘temporary’ lasted longer than planned,” responds her counterpart in Best, Rianne Donders.

Working together

The two have known each other for years. “When I became mayor in Geldrop-Mierlo, Judith was an alderwoman in Son en Breugel. We worked very closely together then and have often encountered each other in administrative roles since,” says Donders. “I think there are weeks when we see each other every day,” adds Keijzers. “But we don’t run into each other randomly in the wild.”

In just over two years, Best and Oirschot must form a single municipality, together home to around 50,000 inhabitants, making it the third largest municipality in Southeast Brabant. Despite the positive intentions, it does present some challenges. “The pace at which we have to do everything – the merger and our usual work – that is exciting,” says Donders. Keijzers emphasises the importance of connection: “Everyone must feel heard. Society is becoming more hardened, so we must continue to listen carefully to all the village communities.”

New Mayor

Who will become the mayor of the new merged municipality remains uncertain. However, it will not be Rianne Donders. “Officially, you can be mayor until you’re 70. By the time of the merger, I’ll be 67, and I don’t want to put the municipality through that,” Donders laughs. “You’re not the first to ask,” Keijzers responds. “I will give it careful thought by then.”

