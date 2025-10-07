For years, the Philips Stadium was packed to the rafters for Guus Meeuwis’s “Groots met een zachte G” concerts. Who will succeed him remains a mystery for now. But it is already clear that international artists will be coming to Eindhoven to perform at the stadium.

Shows will also take place. The organiser of the shows announced this on Tuesday morning’s Omroep Brabant radio program.

To be clear: Guus Meeuwis will definitely not be returning, says Jasper van de Wouw of organiser This is Life Group, the company behind Paaspop and WISH Outdoor, among others, with which PSV has partnered to organise the events. Shows and concerts will take place at the Eindhoven stadium, now known as Life at Philips Stadium. The organisers are aiming for five to seven events next year.

Dutch Concept

But who will be on stage? “That’s the big question, of course. I can’t say anything about that yet,” Jasper responds during the broadcast. What he does reveal is that it involves international names. “Not everything has been confirmed yet,” he says. “And we’re also working on a very nice Dutch concept. You have to look around a bit in that direction.”

During the broadcast, the name Bryan Adams is thrown around, after which there’s a brief silence. “It’s certainly possible, but in all honesty, no matter how big and impressive Bryan Adams is, we’re talking about filling a stadium. That requires a different calibre of act. Perhaps even a higher level.”

Grand

For years, the Philips Stadium was the setting for Guus Meeuwis’s ‘Groots met een zachte G’ concerts. Whether new concerts could follow his last series remained a question for a long time. It depended on how the pitch held up.

“Ultimately, we’re still a football club,” PSV stated earlier. However, the green light has now been given, and the Philips Stadium is preparing for new concerts and shows. The annual figures that PSV presented on Monday showed that the Eindhoven club lost around five million euros last season due to Groots’ retirement.

Source: Studio040