GPs aim for less pressure on healthcare

“Together, we’re reducing the burden on healthcare in Eindhoven region by empowering residents to be more self-reliant about their health”. This is the plan of General Practitioners in Eindhoven region, represented in the organisations Thuisarts and Stroomz. The goal is to provide patients with more information before they visit a GP.

Thuisarts is a website that provides reliable information about health and illness, compiled by General Practitioners. Stroomz is a primary care organisation with 31 general practices in Eindhoven region. The problem is that the population of Brainport Region is growing rapidly, but the number of doctors and physician assistants is not.

By structurally increasing the awareness and use of Thuisarts, residents with health questions can consult that first and may be less likely to visit a doctor. The idea is supported by insurers CZ and VGZ, and the national government has made €3.6 million available to further develop the plans.

Expats

The population of Eindhoven and the surrounding area is growing rapidly. More than 50,000 new residents are expected by 2040. Due to the growth of Brainport Region, the city is attracting more and more expats. Many of these new residents have limited knowledge of the Dutch healthcare system, which adds time to the consultation room.

General Practitioner Bas Bakx: “I’m currently spending a lot of time on questions that we should not be dealing with, because they’re not about illness. Or they’re questions that could easily be answered with information from Thuisarts“. This is why we’re launching a public awareness campaign, targeting all residents in Eindhoven region. In addition, staff at general practices are being trained to use Thuisarts in their patient consultations.

Collaboration

Thuisarts and Stroomz are also seeking collaboration with libraries and community centres, mental healthcare providers in Eindhoven, and employers. Thuisarts information can be offered there, or people can be made aware of this service. The initiators expect that, due to the reduction in pressure on healthcare, job satisfaction among practice staff will increase.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob