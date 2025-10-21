The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is eager to contribute to the development of student housing in the Brainport region. The city has identified a location near the station for this purpose. The number of homes is unknown. A total of 2,280 student homes are planned within the ‘Beethoven Wonen’ collaborative program.

‘Beethoven Wonen’ consists of two subsidy programmes to realise affordable housing. It is a programme jointly funded by the national government, the Eindhoven Metropolitan Area (MRE), ASML, and the province of North Brabant. In addition to 2,280 student apartments, the programme also aims to create 17,000 additional homes in the Brainport region. It is unclear how many of these homes will be built in Geldrop-Mierlo.

The student housing is planned for the Rederijkerstraat-Losweg location. This is close to the stadium and the centre of Geldrop. According to the municipal council, the location is therefore ideally suited for student apartments. “Its central location makes it a logical location for target groups who rely on public transport, including students,” the council stated.

Not final

In a letter to the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council, the executive board emphasised that the subsidy application for Rederijkerstraat-Losweg does not mean a final decision has been made on the development of this location. “The precise form, composition, and layout of the project are still being worked out.”

The municipal council sees opportunities to “complete the railway zone naturally.” While space is limited, clever stacking and mixed-use development will create promising opportunities, according to the executive board. Residents do not need to worry about tall residential towers; a height restriction applies within the plan area.

Source: Studio040