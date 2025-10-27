Geldrop-Mierlo is seeking new location for under-age refugees

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is looking for a new location to house under-age refugees. Currently, 54 young asylum seekers are being housed in the former De Akert care centre. Another shelter is being sought for this group.

The municipality is in talks with COA, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, about this. In a letter to the municipal council, the mayor and councillors state that they want clarity about an alternative location before May.

For two years now, 54 underage asylum seekers have been staying in De Akert. Initially, there were protests against the plans, but the resistance from local residents did not last long. The contract for the shelter in De Akert runs until September 2026. The Anna Zorggroep ultimately wants to use this location in Geldrop again to provide care to residents.

Shortage

According to the municipal council, it is not easy to find suitable locations for refugee accommodation. The same applies to providing housing for asylum seekers who have been granted a residence permit, known as status holders.

The mayor and councillors cite the shortage on the housing market as the main reason, especially in the social rental sector. They also emphasise that uncertainty surrounding the law ensuring an even spread of asylum seekers is a contributing factor. They also write that social unrest in society plays a role in the difficult search for accommodation. With measures such as the appointment of a coordinator and a better structure of the civil service organisation, this search should yoeld results in the near future.

Numbers

In accordance with the Distribution Act, Geldrop-Mierlo must now accommodate 106 refugees. The national government has requested that this number be increased by 31 places. The municipal council does not immediately agree with this and has sent a letter to the ministry. The council wants to know the reason for having to accommodate even more refugees, given that the number of accommodation places in many other municipalities remains the same.

Backlog

When it comes to finding housing for status holders, Geldrop-Mierlo has made some progress in reducing the backlog. In 2025, 70 refugees were given the keys to their own homes. However, the municipality of The Hague still needs to provide accommodation for twenty status holders. Geldrop-Mierlo has now provided sufficient accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. Spread across dozens of locations, there are now 229 Ukrainians living in the municipality.

Source: Studio040/Tjeerd Adema

Translated by: Vanya