Gaza activist Ammar gets hero welcome at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven activist Ammar, who arrived at Eindhoven Airport on Tuesday afternoon, was welcomed as a hero. Last week, he was captured by the Israeli army, which stopped the international protest Global Sumud Flotilla from heading to Gaza.

“Ammar, you make us proud”, a group of people chant. They are standing at a specially created exit from the arrivals hall at Eindhoven Airport. As the Syrian Eindhoven resident walks out, loud cheers erupt and he is lifted onto shoulders.

Eindhoven4Palestine expressed concern about his fate last week. People with an Arab background, the organisation says, are at a higher risk of experiencing violence or other degrading treatment.

Although the Eindhoven resident was spared serious violence, he did experience the hatred of Israeli soldiers toward people with an Arab background during his short captivity in Israel.

Source: Studio040/Pleun Wolters

Translated by: Bob