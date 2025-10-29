Following Best, Son en Breugel is also working on a pump track

Son en Breugel is organising an information meeting about the pump track that is to be built in the municipality. A final track design will be decided upon at this meeting.

In Best, the plan caused quite a stir: older residents living near Wilhelminapark expressed their dissatisfaction with all the young people they feared they would have to deal with because of the sports field.

Subsidy

The arrival of the sports track, where young people can skateboard or ride their BMX bikes, is being financed with a subsidy from Urban Sports project of Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE).

In Son en Breugel, there is no such discontent – as far as we can see. An information meeting will soon be organised there, at which those present will be able to vote on one of the three designs that will be presented. The track will be located in De Molenwiek playground.

Youth council

Members of the youth council, who also came up with the idea for the pump track, have been invited to the meeting. They are allowed to bring two guests who will also be able to vote. The pump track should be completed by the end of the year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob