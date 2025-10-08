First sketches of Markt redesign shared

De Markt in the city centre is being redesigned. Eindhoven residents were given the opportunity to share their thoughts on what it will look like. The first sketches were shared on Tuesday afternoon.

The famous square won’t have a completely different look. However, most plans do include more greenery and less space for pavement cafés. It was already announced that the al fresco cafés on the Markt might have to relinquish some of their space. The municipality is still in discussions with local businesses about whether and how much they will have to relinquish.

Eindhoven residents could submit their ideas for the square until 25 September. Approximately 900 people responded. These opinions have been incorporated into the initial sketches. Instead of the pavement cafés that currently fill the Markt, more trees will be planted. Another suggestion is more seating for people away from the sideway cafés. This way, people can enjoy the Markt without having to buy a drink somewhere. A water feature for children to play in may also be added.

This is what the initial plans look like:

The initial plans were presented to interested parties on Tuesday afternoon. People are still welcome to share their opinions, which will be incorporated into the final plans.

Trees

“I call one little tree here and one little tree there, the Alderman Thijs model. I think there should be many more trees”, Marc van Abbe, one of the visitors to the presentation and a member of Van Abbestichting (Van Abbe foundation), says. He would prefer to see the pavement cafés no further than the edge of the Markt, with the square completely empty. “And then separate them with a whole row of trees”. If it were up to him, the Markt would remain completely empty, only adding something during events. “That way, the ice skating rink could also return”.

Rina Donkers, from Eindhoven, is positive about the initial plans. “I’m happy that there will be more greenery and that there will be space to sit without having to buy something from a café”, she says. She lives in an apartment building nearby. “The sun never shines there, but at the Markt it does. It would be nice to be able to sit there more often”.

Concerns

Resident Bart Cornellissen, another visitor, is also a frequent visitor. He’s actually a bit concerned about the reduction in the number of outdoor seating areas. “It’s often already very full. I think both are possible. The space in the Markt can be extended a bit further, towards Jan van Lieshoutstraat. I think there’s room for both outdoor seating and more greenery”.

City Centre

The Markt’s transformation is part of the final phase of the redevelopment of Eindhoven’s city centre. This phase also includes Jan van Lieshoutstraat, Jan van Hooffstraat, and the street side of Catharinaplein, all surrounding the Markt. The future design of these streets has already been announced.

Local residents are still allowed to share their opinions on these plans. A decision on the draft designs will be made in early 2026. A final plan will then be drawn up. The development of the plans will not begin until late 2027/early 2028.

Source: Studio040/Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob