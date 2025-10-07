FC Minsk is not allowed into the Netherlands

Bad news for supporters who planned to attend the two-legged tie in the Women’s Europa Cup between PSV Women and FC Minsk. The Belarusian club has not received a visa to enter the Netherlands so that the match will be moved to neutral ground.

And that is not the only change. Initially, both matches were to be played in Eindhoven due to the security situation in Belarus. Since FC Minsk is not allowed into the country, UEFA has decided that the clubs will only play once against each other, as stipulated in the cup competition regulations.

The match on 15 October will be played abroad. The location and time are still unclear. The game that was to take place a week earlier has been cancelled.

“PSV will contact everyone who has purchased a ticket as soon as possible; they will, of course, be compensated,” the club announced.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh