Fallen trees can live on horizontally

Veteran trees have survived a great deal and, with a little love, can live for many more years. In the past, these weaker trees were simply cleared away, but these days, they are cherished and protected in Eindhoven. “This has come over from England. They viewed older trees differently there, and they were kept alive longer,” says tree manager Niels Kreb.

Niels assesses whether a tree can be given a second chance for the municipality of Eindhoven. Lightning strikes, disease, storms, or drought can already significantly weaken them.

Like the diseased weeping beech in Gerarduspark, in the middle of a residential area in Eindhoven. “This tree has been here since the 1930s, ever since the park was built. It’s a real neighbourhood landmark; everyone knows it. I’ve heard that people have got married under it, or even had their ashes scattered,” Kreb told Omroep Brabant.

Cracks

The tree is affected by fission fungus and is showing cracks. There’s also wood rot. A large branch is in danger of breaking off. That’s why Niels installed a steel support several meters high to support the branch. “In the past, you would have felled a tree like that. It’s rotten and in bad shape, so you just have to get rid of it. These days, we look at it differently and give it a second life.” A fence has now been erected around the tree to ensure it’s left undisturbed.

Two fallen catalpa trees near the Van Maerlant Lyceum also got a new lease on life. “They were blown down in the 2022 storm. We had a truckload of black soil delivered. We covered the root clumps with this soil to prevent the roots from drying out. The tree has continued to grow but now in a horizontal podition down. A tree like that can easily live for hundreds of years this way.”

Bats

Veteran trees often have hollows and crevices. All sorts of animals can hide in them. Bats use them. Or an owl can nest there.

It’s not just animals that are enjoying the fallen trees. “The lying tree is also used by students. They enjoy sitting there to chat or eat a sandwich. This gives the tree a completely different function. This way, it can still last for hundreds of years.”

The municipality of Eindhoven invests between 70,000 and 100,000 euros each year in the preservation of veteran trees.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas