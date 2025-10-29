Expats hope for better contact with ‘local’ women at creative winter fair

The members of International Women’s Club in Eindhoven think it would be nice to have more contact with ‘native’ Eindhoven women. That is why they are inviting them all to a free winter event where many women from the expat community will be gathering.

Winter Market is not just any market. It is a ‘celebration of community spirit, generosity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses’, according to International Women’s Club. ‘We come together to support passionate entrepreneurs, connect with each other, and give back to charities that are close to our hearts’, the announcement reads.

Michelle Nocom is spokesperson for the women’s club: “It would be so nice to connect more with women who were born and raised in Eindhoven. That’s why we’re inviting them all to this fun event. It’s a great opportunity to chat and get to know each other better. Who knows, maybe we can do something for each other”.

For generations

According to Nocom, community spirit is less pronounced among women who are originally from Eindhoven, especially when compared to the expat community. “When you come from far away, you rely on each other more. But that’s precisely what makes connecting with women who have lived here for generations so interesting”.

It is being organiased at CKE (Cultuur en Kunst Eindhoven, culture and art Eindhoven) on Pastoor Petersstraat—one of the regular haunts of expats in Eindhoven. The internationals hope that lots of women from Eindhoven will turn up on Friday, 21 November—men are of course also very welcome.

The promotional announcement for the event certainly doesn’t disappoint. It reads: ‘Discover handmade treasures, thoughtful gifts, and international flavours at our annual market—a vibrant hub of creativity, community, and charity. There will also be cakes, cookies, and scones for sale, as well as savory quiches, sandwiches, and empanadas – our members have been baking like crazy!’

For more information: wintermarketeindhoven.nl – A Celebration of Culture, Connection & Local Creativity

Source: Studio040/Pleun Wolters

Translated by: Bob