Expansion and renovation of Grijpmaflats in Eindhoven has started

Picture credit: woonbedrijf/Studio040

Housing association Woonbedrijf has started the renovation and expansion of the Grijpmaflats on Willem Klooslaan and Busken Huetstraat in Eindhoven. Eighty-one homes are being renovated and 52 studios are being added.

The expansion consists of adding new floors to existing buildings. “It is a method of creating new homes without having to demolish anything. A smart and sustainable way to tackle the housing shortage,”says Roy Beijnsberger, director of Woonbedrijf.

The 52 studios that will be built are intended for young people up to the age of 28. The aim is therefore not only to improve the existing quality of housing, but also to give young people looking for housing more opportunities. According to Beijnberger, Eindhoven is a pioneer in the field of adding extra storeys. ‘The city has many post-war neighbourhoods that are sturdy enough to be topped up, and there is simply a lot of demand for a creative solution to the housing shortage. That is why the government previously designated Eindhoven as a “topping-up area”.’

Renovation

The 81 existing homes will be tackled as well. Energy efficiency and living comfort will be improved significantly during the work, according to Woonbedrijf. For example, the boilers and radiators will be replaced and the insulation improved. Pipes containing asbestos will be replaced, residents will get new bathrooms and toilets and, where necessary, new kitchens. Attention will also be paid to the appearance of the flats. For example, doors and window frames will be replaced.

Residents, the residents’ committee and the Woonbond (Housing Association) were able to contribute their ideas to the renovation plan. Based on this input, the plan was refined and improved. “It’s great that our input was taken seriously in the process,” says José Angel Liso, member of the residents’ committee. “A plan has been drawn up that we, as residents and residents’ committee, support”.

In the end, more than ninety percent of the residents thought the plan was ‘top notch’. The work is expected to last until the end of 2026. Residents are expected to be out of their homes for eight weeks. Woonbedrijf is therefore offering so-called temporary accommodation.