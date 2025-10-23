Even a tiny bit of privacy for asylum seekers can make a big difference

The Waiting Room is a DDW project that aims to improve the conditions for refugees in asylum seeker centres using simple means. The design was created by designers who themselves were refugees and therefore know what they’re talking about. “A curtain and a locker can make a world of difference.”

A mattress is the only personal space a refugee has in a Dutch asylum seekers’ centre. Even briefly hiding from the view of other residents is impossible, nor is storing personal belongings. To address this complete lack of comfort and privacy, Anneloes de Koff (architect) and Nanne Wytze Brouwer (social designer) embarked on the project “The Waiting Room.”

The solution they devised together with a whole team of designers who themselves once stayed in an asylum seekers’ centre is on display this week at Dutch Design Week. Anneloes de Koff: “We brought together their experiences, and it shows that all these people need the same thing: a little privacy and simply a decent place to live. What we designed is a wooden frame for bunk beds with curtains and a drawer under the bed.”

Fair or home improvement fair

The reactions have been positive; the conversion is now being used by 60 people currently staying in an asylum seekers’ centre. DDW visitors are also full of praise. However, the creators understand that they might not be in the right place to get a more realistic picture of the opinions on this design. Anneloes: “I’d like to talk to opponents, to show them the conditions in asylum seekers’ centres. But I’ve heard it would be better to exhibit at the fair or the home improvement fair.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez