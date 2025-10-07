Election billboard defaced in Eindhoven

An election billboard on Broekakkerseweg in Eindhoven has been defaced. The vandal made no secret of their political affiliation.
Nearly all political parties have been marked with a black cross, except for the PVV, JA21, and Forum for Democracy. The party leader of the latter has been outlined in green.

Replaced

The election billboard has since been replaced with a new one. According to a 112 correspondent, this was done at the request of the municipality.
