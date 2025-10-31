Eindhoven Residents react with surprise to election results

An intense battle between the parties has led to surprising election results-and they’re not even final yet. Many Eindhoven residents admit they didn’t see this outcome coming. “There are a number of shifts that really surprised me,” one resident said.

The exit polls were far from predictable this time. A man in a blue jacket, who had expected a stronger performance from the left, confessed: “I found the loss of GroenLinks–PvdA very surprising, because I thought they’d be the biggest.”

In the previous elections, GroenLinks–PvdA indeed topped the polls in Eindhoven. This time, however, D66 emerged as the largest party, not only in Eindhoven, but also in Best, Nuenen, Son en Breugel, and Waalre. Meanwhile, the PVV came out ahead in Geldrop-Mierlo and Oirschot, highlighting a striking political shift across the region.

“I’m surprised that D66 got so many votes,” says a passer-by with brown hair and glasses. She admits she is disappointed, having hoped for a coalition between PVV, FVD, and JA21. Now, she fears that such an alliance is no longer realistic.

Debating the Next Prime Minister

Attention is already turning to the question of who will become the next Prime Minister of the Netherlands — Rob Jetten (D66) or Geert Wilders (PVV)? Opinions in Eindhoven are divided, and some residents are entertaining completely different possibilities.

“I think Bontenbal would make a good prime minister. Jetten is also an option, but he’s quite young,” says a middle-aged man who voted for JA21. Another passer-by is equally clear in her stance: “I wouldn’t quickly nominate Wilders as prime minister, but I don’t want Jetten either,” she says firmly.

Urgency for Action

Despite their differences, many Eindhoven residents agree on one thing: politicians must now get to work quickly to address the country’s most pressing issues. The asylum situation and the housing crisis top the list of concerns among those we spoke to in the city centre.

The middle-aged JA21 voter ends on a reflective note. “I watch Kooten en De Bie, an old programme, and it’s about asylum seekers and housing policy too. Those problems already existed back then,” he says. “But I’m confident that things will get better eventually.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta