Eindhoven Jaap Rossen (78) to compete in World Cup; Van Breukelen is his coach

People over seventy participating in a World Cup? It’s perfectly possible. Jaap Rossen (78) from Eindhoven is part of the Dutch team squad, which is participating in the Walking Football World Cup in Alicante, Spain. Former PSV goalkeeper Hans van Breukelen is the national coach.

Walking football in the Netherlands is for players aged sixty and up, but for the World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow, a group of players aged seventy and over has been assembled. Kees Kist, captain, is the only former international; the rest of the squad comes from amateur clubs. Two players are from Brabant. Besides Rossen, these are Cees Damen from Steenbergen.

The ‘walking’ internationals applied themselves following a call from the KNVB (Royal Dutch Football Association). Of the 65 selected players, twelve remained after a selection day. These were mostly men, but there were also a few female players. Both footballing ability and social skills were considered.

“With this group, we want to show the Netherlands how much fun walking football is,” national coach Hans van Breukelen told Omroep Brabant. “The fun, the exercise, and the connection are for everyone.”

Oldest

Rossen plays for PSV Old Stars and is the oldest player in the squad going to the World Cup. He’s looking forward to the tournament in Spain, where the rules are somewhat different than those he’s used to in the Netherlands. For example, the ball can be played at head height, while here it’s only hip-height. The goals are also bigger.

“But the biggest difference is that with six-a-side teams, there’s a goalkeeper on the field. As a field player, you’re not allowed to enter the goal area, so you have to be vigilant.” The most important rule remains the same, and that’s why the sport is called walking football. Rossen: “It’s all about the technique of walking. You must always keep one leg on the ground. You’re not allowed to run without the ball either; if you do, the referee will blow the whistle immediately.”

Important

Van Breukelen knows what it’s like to win a major tournament. But whether the Netherlands will win the European Championship title, just like they did in 1988, remains to be seen, according to Rossen. “I think it’s especially important that we get the best out of ourselves individually and play as well as we can as a team. Then I’ll be satisfied.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas