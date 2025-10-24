Eindhoven reaches a milestone in inhabitants

Eindhoven has reached a special milestone. The city welcomed the 250,000th inhabitant on Thursday, October 16. “It shows that Eindhoven is attractive to many people from home and abroad,” said Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
The city is going through a growth spurt. In 1999, Eindhoven still had 200,000 inhabitants. About 17 years later, in 2016, the 225,000th Eindhoven resident was welcomed. Less than ten years later, there are 25,000 more.
According to the municipality, there are two causes for population growth. First, there are more births than deaths, and second, more people are moving to the city, both from abroad and other parts of the Netherlands.
Expats
A significant part of the growth is due to international students, migrant workers and knowledge workers. That is not surprising with the development of the Brainport region. For example, last year it was announced that chip machine manufacturer ASML plans to grow by 20,000 employees.
“That growth offers opportunities for the city, but also requires that we keep looking ahead. We must ensure that everyone can live, work and participate here pleasantly”, said Dijsselbloem.
Source: Gemeente EIndhoven