Eindhoven reaches a milestone in inhabitants

Eindhoven has reached a special milestone. The city welcomed the 250,000th inhabitant on Thursday, October 16. “It shows that Eindhoven is attractive to many people from home and abroad,” said Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

The city is going through a growth spurt. In 1999, Eindhoven still had 200,000 inhabitants. About 17 years later, in 2016, the 225,000th Eindhoven resident was welcomed. Less than ten years later, there are 25,000 more.