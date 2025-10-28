Eighteen social housing units on Mainelaan in Eindhoven have won the Brabant Style Award. The homes were built to remove more CO₂ from the air than they emitted, a fact that earned the jury’s admiration.

The province of North Brabant presents the Brabant Style Award to construction projects that excel in sustainability and livability. In 2025, the construction project on Mainelaan, realised by Trudo, received positive recognition.

The homes were built on the site of the Onder de Wieken primary school. That building burned down in 2017, after which houses were built. Incidentally, that plan was also criticised in 2023.

Two years later, little remains of that. “The project breaks through resistance, shows courage, and focuses on ecological construction with natural materials and all-wood construction. The communal garden promotes social interaction and cohesion, and parking spaces are limited but suitable for car sharing,” the jury wrote.

Completion

Hurks, which built the homes, and Trudo are delighted with the award, which saw the project chosen over 21 other submissions. The homes were recently completed. Trudo announced on October 23 that the first residents received their keys.

Source: Studio040