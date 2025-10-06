Eindhoven cultural organisations support boycott of Israel

Three cultural organisations from Eindhoven no longer wish to collaborate with Israeli cultural institutions. The Dutch Design Foundation, STRP Festival and MU museum support a boycott that has now been announced by more than 450 organisations.

It concerns a long list of Dutch and Belgian organisations from the cultural sector who say they “no longer wish to stand on the sidelines of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against the Palestinian people, as recognised by all authoritative institutions”.

In particular, the ongoing violence in Gaza is the reason why the organisations support a boycott of Israeli institutions and companies. Exceptions are made for organisations that have clearly spoken out against the brutal violence in Gaza.

Complicit

‘The boycott is explicitly not directed at individuals or their origins, but at the complicity of Israeli institutions and companies in human rights violations against Palestinians,’ the organisation emphasises in a statement.

The initiators are also calling on other sectors to take action. Cultural organisations believe that the academic world and the sports sector should also boycott Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Other organisations supporting the boycott include the Leidse Schouwburg theatre, the Zuidelijk Toneel theatre company, the IDFA documentary film festival and Holland Opera.

Tranlsated by: Vanya

Source: Studio040