Eindhoven celebrates opening of a ‘brand store’

For those visiting Eindhoven for tourism or those who live in the city and want to learn more, the new Eindhoven brand store has opened. The event was celebrated Friday at the De Heuvel shopping centre.

The municipality spared no expense in giving the brand store a warm welcome. Comedian Leon van de Zanden hosted the opening, and a trumpet player accompanied by a dance group played Kernkraft 400, the PSV’s goal tune. Two alderpersons, Mieke Verhees and Robert Strijk, gave a speech at the store’s opening.

Future of the city

The brand store is also the place where Eindhoven can inform its residents through an exhibition about how the city will grow towards 2040, and where tourists can find the necessary information. In this way, the store also serves as a tourist information centre.

Compared to the grand opening, however, the shop is rather modest. At the back are three large screens providing information about the city’s future, the so-called Expo 2040. On both sides of the shop, some city merchandise is displayed, reflecting the familiar Eindhoven vibe.

Planet Eindhoven

The most important addition to the whole is probably the artwork that came to De Heuvel together with the brand store. The work, by Rik Dijkhoff of design agency Fffunction, hangs four to five meters high in the shopping centre’s lobby. Planet Eindhoven, as it’s called, is a simplified model of the city and features a real light show, illuminating various city buildings, such as the Philips Stadium. It also serves to distinguish between the city’s various districts.

The old tourist office, where the brand store was once located, has since been demolished. The office’s current location will make way for the redevelopment of Stationsplein, including the construction of three residential towers.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas