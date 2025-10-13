Eighty-nine new flats in Gestel have now been let

Picture: Woonbedrijf

Eighty-nine9 flats on Strozziplantsoen, Boccherinilaan and Galuppistraat in Eindhoven, which were recently completed, have now all been let. This has been announced by the Woonbedrijf housing association.

Residents reflected on that moment at the end of last week. ‘Every new home is more than welcome. Not only that, but these moves will stimulate mobility, as family homes are now becoming available,’ Alderperson for Housing Mieke Verhees told residents during the celebration.

Homes

The social housing units are suitable for single and two-person households of all ages. The flats range in size from approximately fifty to eighty square metres. Rents are between 650 and 850 euros per month. The residential blocks have three to six floors.

Dozens of small homes and the Your Choice youth centre were demolished to make way for the apartments. The construction work was carried out by BAM Wonen.

Translated by: Vanya

Source: Studio040