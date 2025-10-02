Eindhoven 2026 budget: €1.36 billion

The municipality of Eindhoven plans to spend a total of €1.36 billion in 2026. This is stated in the new budget presented by the city council. Most of the money will go towards the so-called social city: healthcare, youth services, and support for residents who need it. €614 million has been reserved for this purpose.

A structural €2.3 million will be allocated to youth care. However, this will be preceded by a difficult “fundamental discussion,” says Alderman Maes van Lanschot (Finance). The city council believes there needs to be stricter monitoring of whether a family or child actually needs help, or whether problems can be resolved in other ways.

The current council has chosen to reserve funds for specific themes. “This is the last year of the council. By reserving funds for specific themes, the new council has the opportunity to further develop them,” says Van Lanschot. Furthermore, these are primarily investments that were previously agreed upon and are important for the long term, the alderman adds.

250 toilets

But the current Eindhoven city council intends to make several more targeted investments. For example, €1.5 million will be spent on adding approximately 250 accessible toilets throughout the city. €500,000 will also be reserved for a pilot program for free library memberships, and €650,000 will fully fund the city’s seventh neighbourhood library. Furthermore, four neighbourhood shopping centres will be renovated, and the number of enforcement officers will be increased.

Residential construction

As in previous years, the municipal executive is also investing in housing construction. The “Eindhoven Bouwt Door ” (Eindhoven Builds On) program has received €16 million, spread over two years. A total of €113 million will be allocated to housing construction. €63 million is available for education, and over €116 million for climate action. The municipality is also allocating funds for safety (€48 million), accessibility (€70 million), and a vibrant city (€102 million) with activities including culture, events, and sports.

Windfall

The preliminary section of the 2026 budget— the policy framework —stated that Eindhoven could make a one-time investment of €16.8 million and a structural €17.3 million. This will now be supplemented by a one-time investment of almost €37 million and a structural investment of almost €20 million. Eindhoven’s ability to spend is due to a substantial windfall from a redistribution of the Municipal Fund. As a disadvantaged municipality, the city will receive approximately €20 million from this fund.

The municipality has chosen to draw €17 million from its own reserves. The municipality’s buffer remains at €110 million. According to Van Lanschot, Eindhoven is in a healthy financial position. “But we must be vigilant about risks.”