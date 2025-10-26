Duo Pole Position win world championship

What the Dutch national football team has been trying to achieve for almost a century, Lieve Warmoeskerken (18) from Best and her dance partner Tom de Klerck (25) have succeeded in doing. The pole dancers have become world champions. The duo won gold at the World Pole Dance Championships.

Lieve and Tom – also known in the world of pole dancing as Duo Pole Position – competed in the Aerial Pole World Championships in Argentina. That meant a journey of almost 12,000 kilometres. The trip was not in vain, because their dance routine left the competition behind.

This is the first time Lieve and Tom have won the world championship. However, winning medals is nothing new to them. The pair were Dutch champions three times in a row and won the silver medal at last year’s World Championships.

