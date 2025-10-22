Dissatisfaction about delay in trailer park policy

Geldrop Municipal Council fraction, SAMEN (together), wants the Municipal Executive to have a policy plan in place by next summer to provide more housing for trailer park residents in the municipality. To this end, the political party submitted a motion, but it was not adopted by the Municipal Council.

Trailer park residents in Geldrop-Mierlo need 19 more pitches in the municipality, according to research conducted this year. The Aldermperson was supposed to submit a policy plan to the Municipal Council by the end of 2024, but this did not happen.

Therefore, SAMEN now wants to ensure that the necessary steps are taken before the summer of 2026. After all, residents have the right to maintain their own cultural identity, as SAMEN states in the motion.

However, the Alderperson of Geldrop-Mierlo advised against the motion because the municipality has indeed taken steps to develop the plan. “The fact that it has been delayed is not just our fault”, Alderperson for spatial planning and housing, Godfried van Gestel, (CDA,) says.

Survey

“Trailer park residents are not a single group but consist of several families, so it sometimes takes a long time before we can speak to them. We conducted a survey to map out their needs”, he says.

“But before that questionnaire was completed, we had to call them all individually. That means it takes longer before a policy plan can be drawn up”, Van Gestel continues. “However, this approach does ensure that this group now has trust in the municipality. I’d prefer that to working quickly but delivering less quality”.

Fragile

Yet, SAMEN, supported by (PvdA and GroenLinks), finds the process is taking too long. “It’s logical that those surveys aren’t completed immediately. Trust is fragile. It’s time these people know where they stand”, Daan Jansen of SAMEN, says. “The excuse that quality should be prioritised over quantity will eventually cease to be valid. This issue has been around long enough”.

While the SAMEN motion was considered “sympathetic” by several parties, the parliamentary groups voted against it. SAMEN, GroenLinks and PvdA voted in favour, meaning the motion only received 7 of the 27 votes and was not adopted.

Source: Studio040/Silvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob