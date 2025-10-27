DippieDoe new decor for Saint Nicholas House

Although it was previously announced that the Sinterklaas House would not be going ahead, Saint Nicholas has now managed to find a new place to stay. DippieDoe amusement park is transforming the upper floor of its indoor hall into the bedroom of the saint.

After park manager Michelle de Bresser heard that the Sinterklaas House would not be going ahead this year, she immediately put a stop to it: “A personal moment with Sinterklaas and his helpers is valuable for experiencing the story of Sinterklaas and making memories,” she says. Creating such a childhood memory is reason enough for De Bresser to offer the amusement park as a new location. Initiator Olof van Gelder is relieved that the event can still go ahead: ”We are incredibly happy that we have found a partner in DippieDoe that has the experience and heart to organise this in such a short time.”

Steentjeskerk

The Steentjeskerk, where the Sinterklaas House was previously organised, has been converted into a bicycle brasserie called De Velosoof. In the search for a new location, the Heuvelgalerie was found last year. However, this location attracted quite a bit of criticism, as Van Gelder explains: ”Converting a shop into Sinterklaas House is not that easy. It doesn’t feel nostalgic, or as atmospheric as an amusement park.”

The Sinterklaas House will be open from Sunday 16 November to Wednesday 3 December, on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan