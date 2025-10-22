Denise shows her cuddly toys for adults during DDW

Denise Huigen (25) makes stuffed animals for adults. Her cuddly toys are currently on display at Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven, along with over two hundred other graduation projects from Design Academy Eindhoven. “I want it to be completely normal for adults to have a stuffed animal”.

“You can just lay it over your shoulder”, Denise demonstrates. She cuddles her cuddly toy, named Knuff, as if she were placing a baby on her shoulder. Denise completely surrenders to it and closes her eyes. She rubs her hand over the back of her cuddly toy. “It’s also a bit weighted, which adds some pressure. It gives a soothing feeling”.

Denise is also a puppeteer. She designed Knuff because she noticed that all the cuddly toys on the market were aimed at children. While adults can also benefit greatly from cuddly toys. “The head is shaped like a heart. This is for every adult who loves to cuddle. Cuddling with people is very nice, but unfortunately, they’re not always around. So if someone isn’t around, it’s really nice to be able to cuddle. People say they get to be children again”.

Scouts

The cuddly toy maker hopes to be discovered during Dutch Design Week. During Graduation Show of the Design Academy, scouts from major brands and stores like Ikea, Nike, and Hema will be present with graduation projects. They’re looking for talent. A video featuring Denise can be found on Omroep Brabant website.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob