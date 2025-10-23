Demolition of old post office in Geldrop started

A construction machine will be sinking its mechanical teeth into the former post office in the centre of Geldrop on Wednesday. This marks the start of the demolition of the 1960s building, which was purchased by the municipality at the end of last year. The former post office on Molenstraat will make way for 70 apartments, for both seniors and first-time buyers.

“That’s important because there’s a significant shortage of affordable housing,” explains Alderman Godfried van Gestel. According to the politician, the project will not stop at just residential space. An underground parking garage will also be built.

Other amenities, such as shops, are also available. House hunters will have to be patient, however. In the coming years, the vacant lot will be used as a parking lot during the redevelopment of the Meent neighbourhood and as a construction site during construction on the Bezorgershof. The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo expects to begin construction on the apartment complex in three to five years.

Vacancy

The building on Molenstraat housed a post office until 2005. After that, it housed a mail sorting centre for several years. In recent years, the building has been rented out as anti-squatter space. (This means that parties can rent it to prevent squatters moving in, but confers no rights for the length of the occupancy. Added by editor).

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez