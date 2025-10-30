D66 largest party in Eindhoven

D66 emerged as the largest party in Eindhoven’s parliamentary elections. The social liberals received significantly more votes than the city’s second-place party, GroenLinks/PvdA. The PVV became the third-largest party.

In total, the party of leading candidate Rob Jetten won 22 percent of the vote in Eindhoven, according to municipal figures. GroenLinks/PvdA lost out by 5 percent. The PVV thus rounded out the top three with 14 percent of the vote.

In the previous national elections, two years ago, GroenLinks/PvdA was still the largest party. In the municipal council, GroenLinks is by far the largest faction.

Neck-and-neck race

With D66’s victory, Eindhoven is partially following the national trend. Jetten’s party is also likely the largest in the Netherlands, although the PVV is hot on the heels of the liberals. Both parties now hold a virtual 26 seats. It has become a neck-and-neck race to determine who will ultimately win the election and take the lead in negotiations for a new cabinet.

Higher turnout

Turnout in Eindhoven has increased compared to two years ago. In 2023, just over 72 percent of eligible voters turned out; this year, that number is over 74.5 percent higher.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez