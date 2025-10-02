D66 announces leading candidates in Eindhoven region

Kyara Verstappen will be the lead candidate for D66 Waalre for the municipal council elections next March. The party announced this decision unanimously by its members. Other local D66 factions have also announced their candidates for the election.

First, back to Verstappen. She is 25 years old and has been active for D66 Waalre since 2022. As a citizen member, Verstappen is responsible for issues such as nature and mobility. In her daily life, she works for the municipality of Valkenswaard.

Eindhoven

D66 Eindhoven has chosen Chris Dams as its party leader. He succeeded Jorien Migchielsen as party leader in June. Dams (35), who works as a math teacher, has been on the city council since 2022. His political focus is primarily on housing and education.

Geldrop-Mierlo

Geldrop-Mierlo has also chosen its party leader. Rita Bemelmans has served on the municipal council for D66 since 2018. She became the party’s party leader a month ago. Outside of the political arena, villagers may know her as the chair of the Geldrop-Mierlo Community University.

Best

D66 Best has elected Marius Ekamp as its lead candidate, just as in 2022. He joined the party about ten years ago as a citizen. In 2020, Ekamp became a council member. Currently, the Best native is the party leader. According to his party, he is also closely involved in the merger between Best and Oirschot. Ekamp also works for the municipality of ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Nuenen

In Nuenen, D66 has once again chosen Anneke Coolen-Pero as its party leader. She focuses on issues such as housing and sustainability. Coolen-Pero also works for the municipality of Eindhoven.

Son and Breugel

Bas Henrichs is leading the D66 Son en Breugel party in the municipal elections. He was unanimously elected as the party’s lead candidate. Henrichs, 48, has been active for D66 since 2009.

In January of this year, he became a citizen member of the party’s local branch in Son en Breugel, the village where the party leader grew up and still lives in his childhood home with a good friend and his mother.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez