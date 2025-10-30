D66 and PVV by far the most popular in villages

D66 won by far the most votes in the regional parliamentary elections. The party, led by Rob Jetten, was the most popular among voters in Best, Nuenen, Son en Breugel, and Waalre. Only in Geldrop-Mierlo and Oirschot did the PVV narrowly win.

Two years ago, Geert Wilders’ party was the largest in Best, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Oirschot. The VVD won the most votes in Nuenen, Son en Breugel, and Waalre.

GroenLinks-PvdA is now losing ground to D66, the PVV, the VVD, and the CDA in almost every election. The comeback of the CDA, for decades the dominant party in the predominantly Catholic south of the Netherlands, is also striking. In Oirschot, in particular, the Christian Democrats made significant gains: over 13 percent more. This makes the CDA the second largest party behind the PVV. The NSC is the biggest loser in all municipalities.

Rise

Turnout in all municipalities in the region covered by Studio040 was higher than in 2023. The highest percentage was recorded in Nuenen, where 87 percent of eligible residents voted. This was 82 percent in Best, 81 percent in Geldrop-Mierlo, 85 percent in Oirschot, 84 percent in Son en Breugel, and 85 percent in Waalre.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez