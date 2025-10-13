Cycling and walking against cancer with Catharina Hospital

The Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven is holding a new sporting event next year: ‘Climbing Against Cancer’. Participants will try to raise as much money as possible for cancer research by conquering the ‘Col de la Madleine’ in France, cycling, running, or walking.

Cyclists can participate on Saturday, September 19, 2026, on a bicycle of their choice. The choice of route is also free. There are three routes, varying in difficulty. In the days leading up to the race, participants will also be treated to a fun uphill time trial and a pleasant tour.

Hikers and runners will have their own dedicated routes in the French Alps. Spread over three days (September 16-18, 2026), there will be a hike around the summit, a hike in the valley, and a hike to the summit. The participation fee is €149. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of €500 in sponsorship.

Invest

Doctors Johanne Bloemen, Misha Luyer, and Pim Burger are the initiators of Climbing Against Cancer and emphasise the importance of the campaign: “Research saves lives. Every euro raised helps us develop new insights, improve treatments, and offer patients perspective. Climbing the mountain together means fighting together for a cancer-free future.”

As a leading clinical hospital, Catharina Hospital doesn’t receive any structural government funding for research, according to a spokesperson. “Yet, we are leading in areas such as cancer research. These kinds of initiatives raise awareness of the importance of medical research and contribute to the fight against cancer in a sporting way.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas