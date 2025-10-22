Criticism of new name ‘Best-Oirschot’

The name of the merger between the municipalities of Best and Oirschot is a topic of discussion. Best-Oirschot is reportedly the most popular name, but the association of Dutch municipalities, VNG, prefers not to use a composite name.

In early October, it was announced that Best-Oirschot, along with Heidelanden and Baest, is in the running to become the new municipality name. The first option: Best-Oirschot appears to be the most popular.

However, Vereniging Nederlandse Gemeenten, together with the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), advises against choosing a composite municipality name. Their reasoning for this is unclear. Studio040 has not yet been able to reach spokespersons for the two organsations who could provide an explanation.

Identity

It is possible that such a municipality name hinders the development of a shared identity, or that a composite name fosters the false impression that there is still an administrative divide.

The Municipal Councils of both municipalities also recommended choosing a new name that “ensures a sense of equal identification from all the villages and neighbourhoods of the new municipality”. With this in mind, D66 (democrats) Oirschot proposed replacing Best-Oirschot with another proposed name.

Consideration

The Oirschot Municipal Executive, however, has announced that they do not intend to do so. “Vereniging Nederlandse Gemeenten and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) have no binding conditions for municipality names; it is up to the municipal government and society at large to make a decision”, they stated.

Residents of Oirschot and Best can also vote for a new municipality name during the parliamentary elections on October 29. The new name of the merged municipality will be announced on 6 November.

Source: Studio040/Silvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob