Councillor Mieke Verhees survives motion of no confidence

Eindhoven Alderwoman Mieke Verhees (PvdA, labour party) was confronted with a motion of no confidence on Tuesday evening. This motion was conjured up by seven opposition parties after several proposals to amend a policy document on the future of Vaartbroek district, failed to gain a majority.

Opposition parties SP (socialist party), Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals), FvD (forum for democracy), LPF (list Pim Fortuyn), 50PLUS, and Ouderen Appèl (elderly appeal) submitted the motion. The submitters accused the Alderman for housing of not taking sufficient control over the housing construction and of placing too much responsibility on housing associations and third parties. They also believe the Alderman “doesn’t sufficiently consider the vulnerable position and feelings of current residents”. According to SP council member Jannie Visscher, people living in social housing have been declared “fair game”.

“Motion of no confidence”

The motion only received support from 11 council members, with 29 voting against. Coalition parties GroenLinks (green left party), D66 (democrats), CDA (christian democrats), and PvdA, in particular, “vehemently” opposed the motion. Opposition parties VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) and Volt also considered the motion too onerous. “We view this as a motion of no confidence, not of censure. That should provide room for improvement, and this motion doesn’t”, VVD parliamentary group leader, Lex Janssen, said. “We see that the Alderman is reflecting on the process. We consider that important, and we believe it’s crucial that she can continue with this Gebiedskader (area framework) with full support”.

Uncertainty

And that area framework, the policy document outlining the future of Vaartbroek neighbourhood in Woensel, has been causing uncertainty among residents for over a year. The document circles the east side of Amandelpark as a demolition study area.

The document states that a thousand homes can be added. Although, according to the Alderman, a thousand is a “target” and not a hard and fast goal. However, studies indicate that Vaartbroek has the potential to accommodate that number of homes, the Alderman said. “But it has to fit in with the neighbourhood”, she added.

Ultimately, housing association Woonbedrijf is the party that decides on possible demolition. Nevertheless, Eindhoven City Council wanted to try to offer current residents some comfort and therefore submitted a lengthy list of “wishes and concerns” to the Alderman. This list, initiated by CDA leader Remco van Dooren and co-submitted by almost all the parties, received unanimous support.

Priority

The “opinion,” as Van Dooren called it, stated that current residents—whose homes might be demolished—would be given priority to return to the neighbourhood. Young and older residents of the neighbourhood would also be given priority to move into new housing in Vaartbroek. The “promising alternative locations” suggested by residents must also be seriously investigated.

Woensel-Noord neighbourhood needs to improve overall, according to city officials. This includes the range of amenities and accessibility by public transport, as well as safety and livability. Verhees was also instructed to add housing gradually and in consultation with residents.

Ultimately, area framework Vaartbroek—after unanimous support for the long list of “wishes and concerns” and a rejected motion of no confidence—received a majority (29 in favour, 11 against).

Source: Studio040/Merijn van Merrienboer

Translated by: Bob