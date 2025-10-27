Council keeps viaduct plans under wraps and receives motion of regret

The municipal council factions Sociaal Progressief Oirschot (SPO) and D66 Oirschot have submitted a motion of regret against the Oirschot council. The local parties believe that the council kept plans concerning the viaduct over the canal under wraps, thereby preventing the municipal council from properly performing its democratic duties.

In mid-August, it was announced that the viaduct over the Wilhelmina Canal is in such poor condition that it must be replaced before 2030. However, the Municipal Executive of Oirschot had already been informed of the situation by Rijkswaterstaat at the end of March.

At the time, the Municipal Executive chose not to share this information with the municipal council in order to discuss ‘technical and procedural issues’ with Rijkswaterstaat. D66 and SPO do not consider this a valid excuse. The parties point out that it is essential for democracy that municipal councils are provided with complete, timely and accurate information. Only in this way can municipal councils and councillors do their work properly, they say. Warning Moreover, there were also opportunities to share the document confidentially, so that it would remain secret to the outside world. The political groups therefore express their regret about the slow provision of information. This serves as a warning to the council but has no further political consequences. Source: Stuidio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan