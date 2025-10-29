Council Best wants to keep petting zoo but needs €200,000

A majority of Best Municipal Council wants to keep the petting zoo in Wilhelminadorp. This will require an annual budget of €200,000. The farm came under scrutiny because animals were allegedly being mistreated. “It is a gem in Best that absolutely must be preserved”.

Earlier, Alderperson Rik Dijkhoff announced that the continued existence of the much-discussed petting zoo depends in part on an annual subsidy of approximately €200,000. Several large factions in City Council have indicated that they are open to providing this annual contribution.

Party leader Jo van den Boogaard of Jongerenpartij JO (youth party JO): “This is a valuable project, which I helped set up in the past. At the time, it was mainly intended to keep the long-term unemployed active. The petting zoo meets a clear need, not only for local residents but also for other residents of Best. Grandparents come there with their grandchildren and have a fun afternoon. If this costs €200,000 per year, it is certainly worth it to us”.

Although GroenLinks/PvdA also recognises the importance of the petting zoo in Wilhelminapark, party leader Steven van der Heijden calls it a “hefty sum”. “Let me emphasise that animal welfare is our top priority and that we believe it is important to maintain this free and accessible facility. However, we would like to know from the Alderperson what the costs consist of and whether there are any external financing options. After all, this is not a one-off contribution and we do not have any ‘spare’ funds in Best. On the contrary”.

Quality of life

As far as VVD is concerned, the petting zoo should simply remain open, and if this costs €200,000 per year, a place must be found for this in the budget. Party leader John Verheijen: “It is important for the quality of life in Wilhelminadorp. Management needs to be put back in order, and money is needed for a professional setup. Just think of the care of the animals and the maintenance of the accommodation. It is a gem in Best that absolutely must be preserved”.

D66 party leader Marius Ekamp is a lot more reserved. “€200,000 is a lot of money. I want to hear the Council’s proposal first. The educational aspect is very important to us. We are willing to spend money on preserving the petting zoo, but society must also make a substantial contribution. For example, through volunteers. If you say that it meets a need, I want to see this reflected in the number of visitors and the educational function for children and adults”.

Abuses

Local residents alleged that all sorts of things were amiss at the petting zoo in Best. They alleged that the animals were being poorly cared for, pigeons were being decapitated, and animals were being bred illegally. Studio040 visited the zoo in the summer and spoke with the farm manager and local residents, after which animal welfare organisations also raised the alarm. After an inspection, the national animal welfare inspection service concluded that immediate action was needed.

The municipality subsequently took action. The site was cleared, animals were moved or relocated, and the petting zoo’s management was reviewed. According to the Municipal Council, the plan is to appoint an interim manager to ensure the frequently visited zoo is future-proof. (Professional) animal caretakers could be paired with volunteers in this process.

