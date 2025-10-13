Construction of fast cycle routes has begun

Picture credit: Studio040/Rick Meulenbroeks

Construction has begun on three fast cycle routes in Best, connecting Eindhoven, Oirschot, and Son. Ground was broken on Wednesday at the intersection of two of the three routes in Best.

The project involves the F2 and F58 cycle highways, and the commuter route. These three routes are part of a total of five that will make the Brainport region accessible. According to the province of North Brabant, this is the largest investment in cycle highways ever.

In addition to these three routes, the plan also includes the Green Corridor (Eindhoven-Oirschot) and Hovenring-De Run (Veldhoven).

Alternative to cars

“Brabant is, of course, a cycling province par excellence. Our cities are relatively close together, at distances that are certainly manageable by e-bike,” writes Provincial Executive Member Stijn Smeulders (Mobility) in a press release. “Especially in the rapidly growing Brainport Eindhoven region, it’s therefore important that we offer cycling as an attractive alternative to driving. That’s what we’re doing with these routes.”

Initial work will focus on the F2 route on Bosseweg. The F2 connects ‘s-Hertogenbosch with Eindhoven via Vught, Boxtel, and Best. The F58 runs between Tilburg and Beek en Donk, passing through Oirschot, Best, and Son. The shuttle route, on which work will begin next year, runs between Best and Eindhoven.

The entire new cycle network is expected to be completed in the summer of 2028.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas