Complaints about Eindhoven Airport doubled

The number of complaints about Eindhoven Airport has risen significantly. Last year, 13,493 reports were filed between the beginning of July and the end of September. In 2025, 26,470 complaints were received during the same period, almost double the number. This is evident from the quarterly report from regional information centre, RIC.

According to RIC, the source of this enormous increase is anyone’s guess. “Although there is no clear reason for this trend, seasonal influences undoubtedly play a role. Every year, there’s a peak in perceived nuisance during the summer months. The weather is nice, people are outdoors more often or have their windows and doors open, and a large number of people are off work.”

Nuisance

Complaints received were primarily about aircraft taking off (80%). Only a fraction were about aircraft landing. In addition, 188 local residents filed over 1,000 reports of overflying traffic that was not intended for Eindhoven Airport or was coming from there.

Reporters

The number of reporters has barely increased compared to last year, from 540 to 562. The reporters are primarily from Eindhoven (from 101 to 170). Followed by Son en en Breugel (from 59 to 63), Waalre (from 94 to 57) and Steensel (from 40 to 45).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob