Clarissen monastery becomes a five-star hotel

Renovations have begun on the Clarissen monastery on the edge of Genneper Parken. Over the next two years, the monastery will be transformed into a luxury five-star hotel.

The renovation of Clariissenklooster was preceded by nearly eight years of discussions. According to Bas Dikker of developer CRA Vastgoed, this was necessary to secure all the plans and permits. Preserving the monastery’s historical value while simultaneously adapting the building to serve as a hotel and restaurant proved challenging. “The monumental value has to be preserved”, Dikker says. “At the same time, a new function is being added. Discussions then arise about what we want to keep – and what we can keep”.

Barefoot

The last nuns left in 2015, after which the monastery was no longer occupied. Although Dikker wants to preserve the building’s distinctive elements, he also wants to be realistic. The floors, for example, were wooden. For years, the nuns walked on them barefoot. These same floors now need to be made resistant to heavy equipment and furniture. With that in mind, he opted for PVC that looks identical to the original wood.

Stefan de Bever was brought in as architect for the renovation, for a very special reason. He is the grandson of Eindhoven architect Kees de Bever, who designed the monastery. It was built in the 1950s in the then-popular Delft style: functional and, above all, understated. Minimal decorations and neutral colours like white, black, and brown.

Luxury

Yet, this understated style doesn’t have to hinder a pleasant customer experience, future manager, Nicky van Westenbrugge of Bee Hospitality, says. With her husband, she runs several successful hospitality concepts in Eindhoven, such as Hotel Parkzicht and Thym by Parkzicht, for which they even received an award in 2025. “For me, the luxury of a hotel restaurant isn’t necessarily about lots of furniture and frills. When we apply that understated style to a hospitable environment, you focus much more on what truly matters. And that’s the people you’re with, or the feeling you get”.

Van Westenbrugge is keeping the exact details of the hotel and restaurant a secret for now. The most important thing, she says, is that the secluded location at the entrance to Genneper Parken, which has been open to the public for so many years, will be reopened. The hotel will have 62 rooms; a terrace will be built in the green courtyard. The renovation of the hotel-restaurant is expected to be completed in 2027.

Source: Studio040/Rick Baijens

Translated by: Bob