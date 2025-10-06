Chance of long power outages in parts of Brabant

The risk of temporary power outages in parts of Brabant this winter is much higher than previously thought. Of the 22 substations in the Netherlands that could experience complete or partial power outages, eleven are located in the province of North Brabant. Three of these are in Eindhoven. “Have a plan B, so make sure you have a flashlight at home,” is the message from grid operator Enexis.

In June, Enexis announced that at least five high-voltage substations in Brabant were at risk of overload this winter. Now, the problem with eleven substations appears to be even more severe. The company is therefore urging residents and businesses to use less power during peak demand periods. Power outages can last from a few minutes to even a few hours. During these times, households and businesses consume significant amounts of power simultaneously, for example, for heating or charging electric cars. This creates peaks in the power grid.

This usually happens between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM, but also in the morning between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM. Enexis expects these peaks to become so high that the power grid can’t handle them. “If we don’t do anything about it, the power grid will become overloaded at those times, and damage will occur to cables or power stations, resulting in extended power outages,” Maarten Noom, one of the directors at Enexis, explained to Omroep Brabant.

Measures

The grid operator is increasingly forced to take drastic measures to keep the overloaded electricity grid running. One of these measures is deliberately turning off the power. During such a deliberate outage, people at home are without power for anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, with all the consequences that entails. Businesses are also affected. The internet is down, elevators stop working, and refrigerators are turned off. In shops, card machines and cash registers stop working. There’s also no hot water. This emergency measure is therefore intended to prevent worse.

With this deliberate power outage, any business or organisation can be affected “If an overload threatens, there are a few minutes to respond,” explains an Enexis spokesperson. “It depends on where the overload occurs and whether switching can be done. It’s possible that a major customer will be disconnected from the grid. Or a thousand households. Or that the entire substation must be disconnected. It depends on so many factors. There are a hundred scenarios. It is imposdible to say beforehand which client will be disconnected and which one won’t.”

Prepare

All businesses in areas at risk of power outages are being urged to prepare. “Whether it’s a hospital, ASML, or a bakery: we’re urging businesses to prepare. Everyone is at risk. The risk of a power outage has increased, so prepare for it.” Businesses are being asked to use less power during certain peak times for a fee. Enexis is also urging private individuals to take action. They can, for example, charge their electric cars outside peak hours.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas