BioBest to make way for housing; hopes for new cinema some day

The BioBest cinema is closing after almost eighty years. The local council requires the land on which the cinema building stands for new construction. For operator Robert Hoedt, the news comes as no surprise, although he is disappointed with the turn of events.

‘It had been coming for a while,’ Hoedt says. ‘Around 2000, the station with four tracks was built here, necessitating the demolition of many buildings in the area. Ours fell just outside that operation. It’s a shame that we now have to face the same fate, but it had been in the pipeline for some time. The Boerenbond store next door left earlier.’

BioBest is located in an area where the municipality of Best wants to build six hundred homes. “There is relatively little space here”, Hoedt explains. ‘They want to use the space that is available, and even then they will have to build several storeys high to reach the target of six hundred homes.’

Astronomical

The cinema operator would have liked to have been involved in the development to see if there would still be room for the cinema. The municipality of Best failed to do this, he says.

“When the initial plans were announced, the council informed us that they would be discussing the matter with us in fue course. This never occurred. It was only when the council expressed surprise at our departure that we received an offer from the municipality with an astronomical rent. This was not a viable option.”

House of Culture

Nevertheless, Hoedt hopes that BioBest will still find a place within the municipal boundaries of Best, albeit in a different form. “We are in talks about a place in the House of Culture, which is to be built in the village centre. That would be a great opportunity.”

The cultural centre could offer cinema facilities that are more in line with contemporary standards. “We currently have one auditorium with 210 seats. Nowadays, it would be preferable to have four auditoriums with sixty seats each. But we can certainly be of service to the municipality with our expertise in running a cinema. It’s not for nothing that we’ve been keeping BioBest going for eighty years. We managed despite all the challenges we’ve faced with video tapes, DVDs and now streaming services.”

Fourth generation

Hoedt himself does not need to play a role in designing a new cinema. “For me personally, there is no need for a sequel. But my son, Thomas, is now the manager at BioBest. For him, I would love to see him play a role in the cinema business as the fourth generation.”

Not rich

However, Hoedt indicates that they are not there yet. “We are only discussing the plan for the House of Culture, so we certainly cannot count our chickens yet. What is certain is that Best will have to do without a cinema for at least a few years, because it will be a few years before the House of Culture is ready. BioBest will close its doors at the end of January 2026 and will then be demolished.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya