Beena Arunraj volunteer of the month

Last Thursday, two members of the PvdA Eindhoven presented Beena Arunraj with a ceramic flower as a token of their appreciation for her work for Eindhoven News. She was elected as their volunteer of the month for her impressive record with Eindhoven News as an organisation to forge communities.

Patrick van Tuijn and Wil van Haalen, PvdA councillors in the Eindhoven city council, visited Beena at her home where she was celebrating the Vijayadasami festival together with her husband and most members of her Eindhoven News team.

In a short speech, the two councillors told her how impressed they were when Beena made her case for support from the municipality in ensuring the continued success of Eindhoven News and they learned what Eindhoven News does and is. They presented her with a ceramic flower as a permanent token of their appreciation.

Passion

Beena says she is driven by the passion to make a meaningful difference, to give back to society, to thrive among a dedicated group of volunteers, passion to help internationals feel they belong in The Nerherlands. “Internationals can help make Eindhoven a flourishing ecosystem”, she says.

As the many hours devoted to Eindhoven News come on top of her work and study, it takes an enormous amount of dedication to do this year in year out and inspire a team to do the same. Readers of Eindhoven News will agree that this recognition is eatned and well deserved.

Written for Eindhoven News by Greta