ASML expects setbacks in China, but remains optimistic

Veldhoven-based chip machine giant ASML expects sales in China to plummet next year. This is stated in the notes to the third-quarter figures. Customers in the Asian country already made many purchases last year, which means that new orders are unlikely to be placed next year.

Despite the expected Chinese dip, ASML is not expecting lower revenues in 2025. The company expects to be able to provide more information about its financial outlook for the coming year early next year. Investors were therefore eagerly awaiting the presentation of the new figures, Omroep Brabant reports. ASML is expected to benefit from the significant investments in tech companies working with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This technology requires the latest and most advanced chips, for which ASML supplies the machines. In the past quarter, the Veldhoven-based company generated revenues of €7.5 billion. This is lower than the previous quarter, but still within expectations. Profit amounted to €2.1 billion.

Uncertain

In July, the company was still uncertain whether growth was even possible. The increasing uncertainty surrounding economic and political developments certainly didn’t help. Nevertheless, the company remains on track, more or less in line with expectations. CEO Christophe Fouquet even sounds optimistic in a company video. “It looks like Artificial Intelligence will benefit a larger part of our customer base”.

According to Fouquet, uncertainty in the chip sector has also decreased significantly. ASML expects revenue in the final quarter to be between €9.2 and €9.8 billion. This sounds like a significant jump, but it’s still in line with expectations. The chip machine giant also raked in substantial revenue in the final months of 2024.

