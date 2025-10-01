Ammar on risky maritime mission to Gaza

Eindhoven resident Ammar is on board the Dutch boat participating in a “maritime mission” of more than 40 different countries trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza. He posted a video of the mission on Instagram.

Ammar stands in a white T-shirt and a Palestinian scarf on the Dutch boat Muhammad Bhar, currently in Greek waters. He introduces himself as a crew member. “I’m Ammar, I’m from Eindhoven. I’m joining Global Sumud Flotilla because Gaza has the right to life, freedom, and to self-determination. No bombs, no hunger, no blockade”.

Sumud Global Flotilla is an international fleet of approximately 50 boats carrying hundreds of activists from 46 countries. Last week, several boats carrying aid supplies were attacked by drones. Several mediation attempts have been made, including by the Italian government, to get the aid to Gaza via a detour. But the activists, who had gathered off the Greek island of Crete, are determined to break the maritime blockade around Gaza themselves.

Israeli attack

The ships have now left Crete and are en route back to Gaza, escorted by the Italian and Spanish navies. The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs has warned the activists that the navy will be powerless in the event of an Israeli attack.

Ammar is in regular contact with Eindhoven for Palestine. The Flotilla’s progress can be followed online via a livestream. “I know this action carries risks”, he says. “But silence is a luxury we will not accept”.

The video has generated numerous reactions for Ammar from all corners of the world. It is unknown when the Flotilla, and therefore Ammar, will return to the Netherlands.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob