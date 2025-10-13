All runners have their own motivation in Eindhoven marathon

Image: Studio040/Rogiermediaentertainment

Around 38,500 people are in Eindhoven this weekend for the ASML Marathon. Some are running the marathon to see if they can do it, while others are running to raise as much money as possible for KWF Kankerbestrijding, the Dutch Cancer Society.

It is the 41st edition of the annual running event. The organisation supports the Dutch Cancer Society. Every year, people run to raise money for charity. Like Vera, who has cancer herself and is running for her friend who died of the same disease in 2022. But more people who will start the half marathon on Sunday have a personal reason to run. “My mother had cancer, and fortunately she has just been cured”, says a young woman ,”but I hope that will be the case for many more people, so that’s why I’m raising money.”

So far, almost £450,000 has been raised for KWF Cancer Relief.

Untrained

Others run just to see if they can do it. “This is the first time I’ve taken part. I haven’t really trained at all”, says one youngster. “I played football yesterday too. That probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do”.The half marathon is 21.1 kilometres long. Unlike the full marathon, the half marathon passes through Stratumseind. And that’s great, because most participants are looking forward to a drink at the end of the race.

Expansion

According to the organisers, Statumseind is no longer part of the full marathon route in order to spread the crowds more evenly. The ASML Marathon Eindhoven attracts many people to the city every year. According to Omroep Brabant, the organisers are looking into whether the event can be expanded next year.

“It is an immensely popular event. Everyone looks forward to it and we have so many enthusiastic participants”, says course director Wim Nuyts. He believes it is particularly important that all sports enthusiasts have a day they will never forget. “When I walk through Eindhoven, I see that everyone is super enthusiastic. Saturday was a wonderful start, and on Sunday I can see that everyone is looking forward to it. It will be a day with lots of happy people, but also with lots of emotions.”

During the evaluation, the organisation will also look into whether Stratumseind can return to the programme.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta, with DeepL