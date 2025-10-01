Wielewaal estate open to the public

The gates of De Wielewaal, the former Philips family estate, have opened to the public after more than a century. Once Frits Philips’ home, it became a public park last weekend, twice the size of Efteling amusement park. Studio040 attended the opening. Watch the report here.

On September 27th, the estate was visited by approximately 30,000 people. They explored the woods, lanes, meadows, fens, and the beautiful historic gardens and buildings on the estate.

After Alderman Rik Thijs opened the gates, visitors enjoyed a varied program of culture and nature.

Light Forest Vibes

In the evening, over 800 visitors were treated to the “The Story of De Wielewaal,” a program where the history of the estate came to life, with a projection onto the manor house.

Local initiatives, cultural institutions, welfare organizations, sports providers, and hospitality businesses from the Eindhoven Lichtbos (light forest) collaborated. Together, they created an inspiring program that attracted many visitors.

De Wielewaal was long owned by the Philips family and therefore closed to the public. Since the municipality of Eindhoven purchased it in 2022. The estate is now free to visit and open daily from sunrise to sunset. You can enter through the entrances at Elburglaan 12, Elburglaan 2, and Oirschotsedijk 2.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob