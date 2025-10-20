Тhese four are the winners of the Dutch Design Awards

Vera van der Burg, Willem de Haan, and Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans from Studio Plasticiet. Their names may not mean much to the average Eindhoven citizen, but in the design world, these designers are making a name for themselves. During the Dutch Design Awards, they were named ’emerging talents of the year’ and took home an award and 10,000 euros.

“They demonstrate versatility and push their own boundaries and those of their field. These are creators who continue to challenge themselves to produce impressive work. They will undoubtedly continue to surprise us in the future”, says the jury.

A total of fifteen nominees were in the running for the prize. The final choice fell on Vera van der Burg, Willem de Haan and studio Plasticiet. Each designer has his or her own speciality.

Control over AI

Van der Burg investigates how we can maintain control over AI while simultaneously utilising it for beneficial purposes. Willem de Haan attempts to hold up a mirror to society with his designs. Finally, Marten van Middelkoop and Joost Dingemans from studio Plasticiet transform plastic waste into materials that can be used for interior design and architecture.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya